Golden cards provided to 80 lakh citizens: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K’s health sector had “gone through a sea change ensuring high-quality affordable, accessible healthcare for all.”

He said that the J&K administration was spending Rs 2 crore everyday on treatment of the common people.

LG Sinha stated this after handing over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to NoK of 34 deceased National Health Mission employees.

He expressed his deepest gratitude to the families and healthcare workers of National Health Mission for their dedication and commitment to serve the people.