Good Samaritans offer free broadband services to students in need

Srinagar: At a time when suspension of mobile internet is hindering studies of students, several good Samaritans have come forward helping those in need with broadband facility.
On Sunday afternoon, Mohsin Khan, a Baramulla resident, who has previously worked in the telecom sector, had something different to post on social networking site Facebook.
“As mobile Internet has been snapped across Kashmir, if any student has to appear in any online exam, or anyone has to apply for any job. Pls feel free to use my wifi free of cost. Please inbox. I also request those who have wifi at homes, kindly allow students to use your wifi,” Khan wrote.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Khan who is an entrepreneur, said soon after he put out the post on Facebook, the response he received was “more than expected”.
“I started getting phone calls and references from those who were in need of internet,” Khan said.
Khan said almost one dozen students, who either had to appear in online exam or submit admission forms, turned up at his residence to avail the broadband facility. However, Khan said that he allowed the students to use the broadband only after verifying their credentials and ascertaining whether they were actually in need of web access for genuine purpose.
“Students who approached me to use broadband service were quite cooperative. They willingly shared their details and the sort of work they needed to do on the internet. This ensures there is no misuse of the internet facility,” he said.
Khan said his Facebook post also evoked huge response from people who were ready to volunteer web service. A prominent academician, also a resident of Baramulla, too rang up Khan and suggested that all those who have broadband facility at their homes, must get together to help students in distress due to mobile internet shutdown, he said.
“I have been approached by a couple of like-minded people that we must form an organised network across areas to offer broadband service to students who don’t have access to this facility” said Khan.
He said the group of good Samaritans is planning to form a database of people who have broadband facilities and can offer it to students in case of mobile internet shutdown.
It may be mentioned that mobile phone and fixedline broadband internet services were restored across all the districts of Kashmir last Friday night after two days of suspension. Earlier, the calling and fixedline
internet facility on the services of all telecom service providers, except Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended in the wake of the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani last week.