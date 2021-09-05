Good Samaritans offer free broadband services to students in need

Srinagar: At a time when suspension of mobile internet is hindering studies of students, several good Samaritans have come forward helping those in need with broadband facility.

On Sunday afternoon, Mohsin Khan, a Baramulla resident, who has previously worked in the telecom sector, had something different to post on social networking site Facebook.

“As mobile Internet has been snapped across Kashmir, if any student has to appear in any online exam, or anyone has to apply for any job. Pls feel free to use my wifi free of cost. Please inbox. I also request those who have wifi at homes, kindly allow students to use your wifi,” Khan wrote.