Google images of JDA land in Roopnagar | Government to follow legal recourse
Jammu: Even though the Google images vis-a-vis timeline map difference of ‘JDA land in Roopnagar’ have put the government on strong wicket yet the latter is determined to follow only legal recourse and will not allow itself to be influenced by ‘political rhetoric.’
Official sources have maintained that the government does not need to project those images to build its case on the issue to deflect criticism, particularly from political quarters.
“You, yourself, will have seen the Google images to come to this conclusion that the land area in question has undergone a total transformation over a period of time. We don’t need to project them (images). In fact, the government has already won the legal battle. Whatever requires to be done and what is legally correct, the government will follow that,” sources assert.
“Images in question are, were and have been in public domain for long. They were not something which were part of the government's or say JDA’s domain and they were brought to the fore. They are kind of a public document, anyone can see on his or her own,” sources point out.
Will the government use these images to put its case on stronger-footing and demolish criticism, its action evoked from political parties and other concerned quarters?
Responding to this query, official sources aver, “We’ve yet to see that. Nevertheless the authorities concerned have already successfully proved that. They have proved in their statement that over a period of time, a very systematic encroachment has been done on the land. These images have only vindicated that stand. They clearly show it. That’s it. Anyone can see that. You can even see it on your own by using a free-software available on Google Timeline.”
“The government will take right, legal action. The concerned department has already taken a desired legal action. It will be seen what further options can be explored to settle the things. So far the government authorities have deliberately stayed away from flagging the matter in public or media. This was a legal tangle. And the government has to follow only the legal resourses. The government cannot be part of the rhetoric,” sources add.
Earlier official sources had pointed out that Google images “exposed the lies of encroachers over duration of their possession on the State land in Roop Nagar, Jammu and established beyond doubt that the permanent structures on said parcel of the JDA land were raised during recent years in violation of the court orders.”
As per official sources, besides the official documents and court orders, which ascertain the ownership of JDA on this land, “Google timeline map difference of year 2007 and 2021 nullify claims of the encroachers and their supporters, who are vociferously protesting against the January 11 demolition drive by arguing that the evicted Gujjar families were residing there since several decades and the government action was subjective targeting a particular community.”
They maintain that as per the official records and documentary evidences, the land in Roop Nagar Jammu, where anti encroachment drive was carried out on January 11, 2022, is part of the Roop Nagar Housing Colony, carved by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) over nearly 2329 kanals falling under Khasra number 1193, transferred to it by the Government vide Government order number Rev (NDJ) 46 of 1973, dated 28/1/1973 and 111 Kanals land was acquired by it in Khasra number 1206.
“In the year 2014, JDA conducted anti encroachment drive and after retrieving the said land, carved out Sector 6 New on 88 Kanals of land comprising nearly 160 plots of 30’×60′. 127 of these plots were allotted to applicants after a fair allotment process comprising advertisement and draw of lots during the regime of erstwhile NC-Congress coalition,” official sources shared.
By the year 2015, the allottees got the lease deeds of the allotted plots registered in the court of law after making due payment to JDA somewhere in 2015-16 when Mufti Mohammed Sayeed led PDP-BJP combine was in power, they added.