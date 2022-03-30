‘Governance process is a 2-way street; Citizens’ suggestions essential’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched MyGov- the robust citizen engagement platform for Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the innovative platform to build the partnership between citizens and the government will promote participatory governance and policymaking.

“MyGov will bring the J&K administration closer to the common man while providing them opportunity to share opinions, ideas and suggestions on a range of issues for socio-economic transformation of the UT,” added the Lt Governor.