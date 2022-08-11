Government abolishes oral tests, interviews for various level-6 posts

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday approved the proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of conduct of interview or oral test.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this was a major decision aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency, and timely conclusion of the recruitment process.

“The recruitment against these level-6 posts would now be made based on the written test only. The decision would ensure that selections are objectively fair and merit-based, and it paves the way for the advertisement of more than 1000 posts including 855 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) that should be filled up on a fast-track basis through the J&K Services Selection Board,” the spokesman said.

He said that the LG also directed the identification of posts of similar nature which could be considered for exclusion from the requirement of oral tests and interviews for which the process has also been initiated by the GAD.

Meanwhile, the GAD also issued a notification in this regard.