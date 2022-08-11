Government abolishes oral tests, interviews for various level-6 posts

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday approved the proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of conduct of interview or oral test.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this was a major decision aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency, and timely conclusion of the recruitment process.
“The recruitment against these level-6 posts would now be made based on the written test only. The decision would ensure that selections are objectively fair and merit-based, and it paves the way for the advertisement of more than 1000 posts including 855 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) that should be filled up on a fast-track basis through the J&K Services Selection Board,” the spokesman said.
He said that the LG also directed the identification of posts of similar nature which could be considered for exclusion from the requirement of oral tests and interviews for which the process has also been initiated by the GAD.
Meanwhile, the GAD also issued a notification in this regard.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K is pleased to direct that there should be no oral test or interview for the posts detailed as Annexure-A to this notification and the selection for all such posts should be made based on written test only, with the further stipulation that trade test or skill test wherever prescribed should continue to be held as per the relevant recruitment rules,” read the notification while referring to the annexure mentioning those posts.
As per the notification, the posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector (Technical) and Junior Stenographer (Ministerial) in the Transport Department; Junior Stenographer (Ministerial) in the Tourism Department; Junior Stenographer (Ministerial) and Library Assistants (Ministerial) in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the posts of Inspector Fisheries, Farm Manager, Equivalent (Executive), Fisheries Development Assistant, Surveyor Fisheries, Equivalent (Ministerial, Technical), Refrigerator Mechanic (Technical) and Incubator Mechanic (Technical) in the Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department; Junior Stenographer (Ministerial) in GAD and Junior Engineer (Civil) (Technical nature), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (Technical) in Public Works (R&B) Department have been identified as level-6 posts excluded from the requirement of conduct of interview or oral test.