Government believes in establishing peace, not buying peace: LG Sinha

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated that the present regime did not believe in ‘buying peace’ but ‘establishing peace.’
In the same breath, he warned that those resorting to ghastly acts of violence in J&K seemed to be unaware “as who was ruling at New Delhi at present.”
He asserted, “I reassure that to ensure security and safety of life and property of the over one billion population of J&K is the main priority of this administration. I reiterate this, particularly in the case of minorities here as that underlines the commitment of any responsible and effective administration.”
He was addressing the public rally at Bhagwati Nagar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also present there.
Sinha said, “There are certain people, who are unnerved by the ongoing spate of development in J&K under the present regime. There are certain sections which are not able to digest the commitment of ruling dispensation to transform J&K and bring peace here. Hence they are making futile attempts to rouse passions and incite violence here. ...Main Kehna Chahata Hoon Unhein Maloom Nahin Hai Sarkar Dilli Mein Kiski Hai...Bharat Ka Griha Mantri Kaun Hai....(I want to assert here, they are not aware whose government is there at New Delhi presently and who the Home Minister is).”
Prior to it, he enlisted ongoing development projects and the projects to be undertaken by his regime. He also mentioned in detail various projects completed by the current dispensation with the assistance of the Centre.
“I don’t need to list the works done under the ‘Smart City’ project. But I want to emphasise upon two points- firstly the work on the 23-kms long metro project in Jammu shall begin next year and this has been ensured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Secondly, two major demands of Jammu people pertained to Mubarak Mandi Heritage renovation and Tawi riverfront projects. They had been waiting for the culmination of these two projects for quite long now. They showed a lot of progress on the papers but in reality for the first time, the present J&K administration has taken steps for its tangible movement on this account. Rs 79 Cr has been sanctioned and released for initiating the projects. Within ten months of its (Tawi riverfront’s) tendering, the project will be completed, this is our commitment to J&K people,” Sinha asserted.
While referring to Ranjit Sagar dam and other development and tourism projects, he averred that the government was making all out efforts to compensate discrimination meted out to Jammu region in the sphere of tourism as well (by previous regimes) all these years. “We know that Jammu has been discriminated against on different accounts in the past. The Union Home Minister always takes care of this fact that Jammu should not face any injustice during the present regime. He always instructs to explore and exploit Jammu’s full potential and fulfil its all aspirations in all sincerity at the earliest possible,” Sinha said.
Lauding the efforts of the Union Minister for Education , he recalled the assertion of the IIT director when the Centre for Innovation, Invention and Incubation and Training using the start-up technology was inaugurated in Jammu. “IIT Director, impressed by the advanced infrastructure in the Centre, had stated that such equipments were not available even in their labs. We’ve made arrangements so that J&K youth also become part of industry 4.0. We’re in the process of opening 12 more such centres,” Sinha mentioned.
Industry 4.0 refers to the digital transformation of manufacturing, production and related industries and value creation processes. It represents a new stage in the organisation and control of the industrial value chain.
With reference to Kashmiri migrants, the Lieutenant Governor said that they had been facing hardships since the 90s. “When a portal to redress their grievances was launched, we received 6000 complaints, out of them 2000 have already been redressed and disposed of; rest of them are under process,” he stated.