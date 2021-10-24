Government believes in establishing peace, not buying peace: LG Sinha

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated that the present regime did not believe in ‘buying peace’ but ‘establishing peace.’

In the same breath, he warned that those resorting to ghastly acts of violence in J&K seemed to be unaware “as who was ruling at New Delhi at present.”

He asserted, “I reassure that to ensure security and safety of life and property of the over one billion population of J&K is the main priority of this administration. I reiterate this, particularly in the case of minorities here as that underlines the commitment of any responsible and effective administration.”