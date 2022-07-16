Government building database on cooperatives for expansion: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged Agricultural and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) to extend more long-term loans to the agriculture sector, including for irrigation and other infrastructure.

The government is building a database on cooperatives for expansion of this sector, which is important for boosting farm growth and doubling farmers' income, he added.

Farmers' income cannot be raised without improving the farm sector, especially irrigation, he pointed out, and asked cooperative banks to focus on providing loans for increasing irrigated land in the country.