Government building infrastructure for a better tomorrow: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was building social and economic infrastructure for a better tomorrow.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 43 crore in Baramulla, the LG said that the J&K administration was working round the clock to build social and economic infrastructure for a better tomorrow.

“Baramulla has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years, with new infrastructure, a boost in the local economy, and reform in agriculture, tourism, and trade. Better opportunities for youth, women, and farmers have redefined its identity and turned it into a hub of prosperity and strength,” he said. Sinha said that an effective, transparent, and accountable governance system was the government’s commitment to generate growth and bring far greater prosperity for the people across J&K.

“Empowerment of socially disadvantaged community is a top priority on the agenda of the administration. With the focus on overall economic growth we are ensuring that no section of society is left behind,” he said.

The LG handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G at Dak Bungalow.