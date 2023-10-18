Government building infrastructure for a better tomorrow: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was building social and economic infrastructure for a better tomorrow.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 43 crore in Baramulla, the LG said that the J&K administration was working round the clock to build social and economic infrastructure for a better tomorrow.
“Baramulla has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years, with new infrastructure, a boost in the local economy, and reform in agriculture, tourism, and trade. Better opportunities for youth, women, and farmers have redefined its identity and turned it into a hub of prosperity and strength,” he said. Sinha said that an effective, transparent, and accountable governance system was the government’s commitment to generate growth and bring far greater prosperity for the people across J&K.
“Empowerment of socially disadvantaged community is a top priority on the agenda of the administration. With the focus on overall economic growth we are ensuring that no section of society is left behind,” he said.
The LG handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G at Dak Bungalow.
Sanction letters under various schemes were also distributed among the beneficiaries on the occasion.
Sinha also laid the foundation stone for multiple road projects costing Rs 31.7 crore under NABARD RIDF- XXVIII including the upgradation of inner links at Krankshivan Panzipora and Wagub Road; Tarzoo Haritar Ningli Road including Tarzoo Hospital link road and allied links, and Hygam Trumbgund Rangi Road including inner links to Hygam Wetlands Reserve Rakh Hygam.
The projects that the LG inaugurated were the pavilion and podium at District Police Line Baramulla; NTPHC Zehanpora; water supply schemes at Migrant Colony Veerwan, and transit accommodation Fatehpora and renovated Gulmarg Club.
The LG also released publications of the Tourism and Sheep Husbandry Departments.
District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Chairperson, Safina Baig; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present on the occasion.