Government constitutes J&K Medical Council

Srinagar: Much to the reprieve of the medical practitioners and scholars across J&K, the government Wednesday appointed four senior healthcare officers as members of J&K Medical Council (JKMC), the body that regulates the medical practice and education in J&K.

The notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary to J&K government, Vivek Bhardwaj, said that the nominated officers would be competent to discharge the functions of JKMC in terms of National Medical Council Act 2019 for regulating practice and registration of medical practitioners in J&K.