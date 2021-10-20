Government constitutes J&K Medical Council

Srinagar: Much to the reprieve of the medical practitioners and scholars across J&K, the government Wednesday appointed four senior healthcare officers as members of J&K Medical Council (JKMC), the body that regulates the medical practice and education in J&K.
The notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary to J&K government, Vivek Bhardwaj, said that the nominated officers would be competent to discharge the functions of JKMC in terms of National Medical Council Act 2019 for regulating practice and registration of medical practitioners in J&K.
Four senior doctors including a retired officer have been nominated.
The council dissolved in April this year when Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunisation, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman completed his tenure as the president in April this year.
Dr Rehman has made to the council again as its senior-most member and features at the top of the nominee list.
The other nominated members are Medical Superintendent District Hospital Anantnag, Dr Iqbal Sofi; Medical Superintendent Chest Diseases Hospital Jammu, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma and Dr Chandralekha, who retired as District Health Officer Jammu.
The government has laid out terms of reference of the authority.
The reconstitution of JKMC has come as a relief to medical practitioners across J&K, who had been complaining of their academic and research matters being stuck for months.
Many doctors expressed delight over the order and said that they would be able to register for conferences, apply for jobs and get registered.
The council is mandated to register medical professionals, issue certificates of registration, vet the qualifications and degrees, promote and certify continuous medical education, verify credentials claimed by professionals and issue certificates of good standing.
In addition, the council is expected to investigate and provide a redress mechanism for grievances and probe complaints of medical negligence.