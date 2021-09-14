Government issues draft Juvenile Justice Rules 2021

However, before finalizing the rules, the department hereby invites all the public authorities/stakeholders/ philanthropists/NGOs/ individuals closely connected with children protection regimes before September 25.

The draft rules further state that police officers apprehending a child alleged to be in conflict with law shall not send the child to a police lock-up and not delay the child being transferred to the Child Welfare Police Officer from the nearest police station.

"The police officer shall not hand-cuff, chain or otherwise fetter a child and shall not use any coercion or force on the child; inform the child promptly and directly of the charges levelled against him through his parent or guardian and if a First Information Report is registered, copy of the same shall be made available to the child or copy of the police report shall be given to the parent or guardian."

"Police Officer shall provide appropriate medical assistance, assistance of interpreter or a special educator, or any other assistance which the child may require, as the case may be; not compel the child to confess his guilt and he shall be interviewed only at the Special Juvenile Police Unit or at a child-friendly premises or at a child friendly corner in the police station, which does not give the feel of a police station or of being under custodial interrogation."

"The parent or guardian may be present during the interview of the child by the police; not ask the child to sign any statement; and inform the District Legal Services Authority for providing free legal aid to the child. The Child Welfare Police Officer shall be in plain clothes and not in uniform," draft rules read.