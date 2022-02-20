Government orders reopening of Kashmir schools from Feb 28

The government has ordered that the winter zone schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28. Notably, the winter vacation for schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division will end on February 26 (saturday) and February 28 (Monday) will be the first working day for all schools.

“The head of the institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed,” the order reads.

The order was issued by the committee in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 24 of Disaster Management Act 2005.