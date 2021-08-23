Government restricts participation in small tenders at Panchayat-level

Srinagar: In an important decision to accelerate development process at the grassroots level, the government has decided that participation in tendering process of works up to an amount of Rs 3 lakh shall be restricted to the residents of the concerned Panchayats. In the event of inadequate response to the tenders, the participation norms will be relaxed to include bidders from the neighbouring Panchayats.

The decision is aimed at enhancing transparency and speedy execution of developmental works through local participation which will also boost public ownership of the created assets, an official handout said.

Residents of Panchayats, who wish to participate in the tendering process, will have to get registered in a simple system of registration, to be maintained at the level of Deputy Commissioners. These registrations shall be done on the basis of documentary evidence like

Aadhaar, PAN Card, and Domicile Certificate, while the verification process shall be completed through Panchayats and the local police only. Detailed instructions are being issued by the Finance Department on this.

Further, to address the shortage of engineering staff in the Rural Development Department, which may affect the pace of works in Panchayats, Rural Development Department has been authorized to engage optimal numbers of retired Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers on a contractual basis as part of the Project Management Unit in respective districts. Instructions have already been issued for delegation of powers to AEEs in the Rural Development Department.