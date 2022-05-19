Government sets ball rolling for establishment for 2 new GMCs in J&K

Srinagar: J&K Government today accorded sanction for creation of 1612 posts in various categories for two new Government Medical Colleges in J&K, set to come up in Handwara Kupwara and Udhampur.
Consequent upon the Administrative Council decision dated 2 May 2022, the Principal Secretary to Government (Health and Medical Education), Navin Kumar Chaudhary accorded sanction to creation of posts for two new medical colleges, planned to come up at Handwara and Udhampur.
An order issued by the department gave a nod to 1612 posts, 806 in each of these medical colleges. The posts have already been cleared by the Finance department in April this year.
The posts that have been sanctioned and will be advertised subsequently include faculty, technicians and administrative staff. Various departments, basic to start a medical college and get approval from the competent authorities will be set up.
Over 27 categories of posts have been approved by the department as per the order. These hospitals will be running along with a 200 bedded District Hospital as per the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The posts, once filled, will pave the way for admission to the new medical colleges which have been approved years ago. The foundation stone for the two medical colleges was laid in 2021 by the Union Home Minister. At full capacity, the medical colleges will have 100 MBBS seats each.
In March this year, a make-shift campus for GMC Handwara was approved, to be built-up on five kanals of land belonging to H&ME department. The project is being executed by the Roads and Buildings department.
A make-shift campus is required to seek approval for the first batch of 50 MBBS students.
The completion date for GMC Handwara main campus is set to be 2026, however, the work on the project is yet to start. The Government, as per an official, was in the process of finalizing the tenders for the project.
Similarly, for GMC Udhampur, a makeshift campus has been identified and the tenders for the main campus, while as a temporary campus has been identified.
A team from the Union Health Ministry is expected to carry out inspection of the make-shift arrangement and recommend it for approval to grant 50 MBBS seats for the upcoming academic session.