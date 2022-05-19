Government sets ball rolling for establishment for 2 new GMCs in J&K

Srinagar: J&K Government today accorded sanction for creation of 1612 posts in various categories for two new Government Medical Colleges in J&K, set to come up in Handwara Kupwara and Udhampur.

Consequent upon the Administrative Council decision dated 2 May 2022, the Principal Secretary to Government (Health and Medical Education), Navin Kumar Chaudhary accorded sanction to creation of posts for two new medical colleges, planned to come up at Handwara and Udhampur.

An order issued by the department gave a nod to 1612 posts, 806 in each of these medical colleges. The posts have already been cleared by the Finance department in April this year.