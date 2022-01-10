Government strengthening public health response to COVID19: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare, frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The UT Government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19, the LG said.

The drive for precaution dose was launched for the UT of J&K from District Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu where the Lt Governor also received the vaccine shot along with JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, and Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, besides health care workers.