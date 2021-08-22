Government stresses on COVID appropriate behaviour

The order in this connection was issued by Chief Secretary A K Mehta, who is also chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

The SEC also ordered that the Block Divas would resume in all districts subject to the ceiling of 25 persons only and in due compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). “Necessary modifications in the conduct of the event may accordingly be made by all District Magistrates,” the SEC directed.

Reiterating that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be restricted to 25, the government ordered that all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police would ensure strict compliance to the order.

The chief secretary in his order also directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. However, there would be no weekend curfew in any district.

With regard to reopening of educational institutions, the SEC stated that the government would consider phased re-opening of Institutions where 100 percent vaccination of staff and students had been achieved.

In its August 15 order, the SEC had stated that it would review the possibility of re-opening of the higher educational institutions for on-site learning in a fortnight, after the assessment of dose-wise vaccination status of their students and staff.

“All heads of higher educational institutions (i.e., all institutions with students above the age of 18) will in a fortnight assess dose-wise vaccination status of the students and staff of their respective institutions enabling the State Executive Committee (SEC) to take a considered view on the re-opening of these institutions for on-site learning,” August 15 order had directed.

The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further ordered that the guidelines or instructions on Covid containment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir already notified vide Government Orders 35 and 36 — JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated May 29, 2021 read with Government Orders 60 - JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated August 15, 2021 would continue to remain in force till further orders.