Government to adopt multipronged strategy to revive Brari Nambal lagoon

Srinagar: With the civil society and the stakeholders raising concern over the dying water bodies and wetlands in Kashmir region, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday said that the government was adopting a “multipronged strategy” to revive the Brari Nambal lagoon to its pristine glory.

“We are adopting a multipronged strategy to revive Brari Nambal lagoon in Srinagar downtown,” Pole told Greater Kashmir.

“The government has kept around Rs 40 crore budget to uplift this dying water body,” he said. “We are having consultative meetings with the stakeholders and a roadmap is being devised to start working on the plan.”

The divisional commissioner urged the people of the area to come forward and help the administration in executing the much-needed work.