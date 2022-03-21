Govt allocates Rs 50 cr for retrieval of Roshni land

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has kept a separate budgetary allocation of Rs 50 crore for retrieval of land from beneficiaries of repealed Roshni Act.

A senior Revenue Department official informed that separate allocation has been kept to repay the premium deposited by beneficiaries who were vested with ownership rights under the Roshni Act.

"Government agencies are retrieving land, vast tracts of land have been taken back by the administration," he said, adding that "keeping separate budgetary allocation will help in expediting the process of retrieval."