Front Page
Govt announces one-time age relaxation for candidates who earlier applied for withdrawn posts
Jammu: In respect of the posts withdrawn by virtue of recent decision of Administrative Council, J&K Government has ordered one-time age relaxation for candidates who had earlier applied for these posts and were eligible in terms of age but have in the meantime crossed the upper age limit.
The Government also states that subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, a candidate shall be deemed to be eligible in terms of upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh advertisement, as and when issued by JKPSC/SSB.