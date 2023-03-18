Govt announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to NoK of deceased

Pulwama: Following the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each for the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased in the road accident that took place in Awantipora. He also announced relief of Rs 25,000 for critically injured persons and Rs 10,000 for minor injuries.

DC Pulwama later visited SMHS and Bone and Joint Hospital to inquire about the health of the persons who were injured in the accident.

He ensured the doctors and paramedical staff of different hospitals in Pulwama and Srinagar were extending best possible healthcare to the injured.