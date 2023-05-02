Govt appoints 6 Judicial Officers as Special Judges Anti-Corruption

Srinagar: The government Tuesday appointed six Judicial Officers as Special Judges Anti Corruption for trial of offences specified in Section 4 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Central Act).
According to an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the six Judicial Officers appointed as Special Judges Anti Corruption are Bala Jyoti, who has been appointed as Special Judge, Anti-corruption Court (CBI Cases), Jammu; S C Kattal, who has been appointed as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court (CBI Cases), Srinagar, Balbir Lal, who has been appointed as Additional Judge Anantnag (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act), Kusum Lal Padita, who has been appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge Kathua (Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act), Surinder Singh, who has been appointed as Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, and Om Thakur Prakash, who has been appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge Pulwama (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act.)
According to a separate order, which has been passed on the recommendations by J&K and Ladakh High Court, the government has accorded sanction to the repatriation of Bala Jyoti, Presiding Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Labour and Industrial Tribunal from deputation to judiciary, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu from deputation to judiciary, Om Prakash Thakur, One Man Forest Authority from deputation to judiciary; and Gowhar Majid Dalal Presiding Officer, MACT, Srinagar from deputation to judiciary.
Subsequently, the government accorded sanction to the appointment on deputation of Muhammad Yousuf Wani, District Judge, as Member J&K Special Tribunal; Jeema Bashir, District Judge as Presiding Officer, MACT, Srinagar; Kalpana Revo, District Judge as Presiding Officer, J&K Labour and Industrial Tribunal; Abdul Nasir, District Judge as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu; Abdul Nasir, District Judge as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu; and Naushad Ahmad Khan, District Judge as One Man Forest Authority.