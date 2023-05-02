Govt appoints 6 Judicial Officers as Special Judges Anti-Corruption

Srinagar: The government Tuesday appointed six Judicial Officers as Special Judges Anti Corruption for trial of offences specified in Section 4 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Central Act).

According to an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the six Judicial Officers appointed as Special Judges Anti Corruption are Bala Jyoti, who has been appointed as Special Judge, Anti-corruption Court (CBI Cases), Jammu; S C Kattal, who has been appointed as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court (CBI Cases), Srinagar, Balbir Lal, who has been appointed as Additional Judge Anantnag (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act), Kusum Lal Padita, who has been appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge Kathua (Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act), Surinder Singh, who has been appointed as Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, and Om Thakur Prakash, who has been appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge Pulwama (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act.)