Govt approves advance payment to meet demand of 4630 FPS dealers

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday approved the proposal for advance payments in favour of Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers on account of their margin on monthly basis under National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the AC approved advance payments of 75 percent central share on account of FPS dealers margin on monthly basis under NFSA scheme out of the Revolving Fund (Foodgrains) Account pending release of such claims by the Centre.

Since the flow of funds of Government of India under NFSA is not regular and there was a persistent demand of FPS dealers for payment of commission at the rate of Rs 180 per quintal to FPS dealers, the AC authorised making payments as commission in advance of receipt of funds, thereby benefitting 4630 FPS dealers across J&K.