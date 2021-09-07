Govt assures time-bound action on complaints relating to migrant properties

“It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past. While laying the foundation for a bright future, this is also the time to heal the old wounds. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood”, the Lt Governor said.

Following the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji & Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, “we are trying to implement comprehensive and constructive programmes for social equality and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The initiative is a result of the “good governance practices” of the UT Government. “We are working with greater responsibility to establish the rule of law and create an ideal harmonious society reflecting the true essence of Kashmiriyat,” the Lt Governor said.

Nearly 60,000 families migrated from the valley during the turmoil, out of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with Relief Organisation, J&K, whereas, rest of the families chose to shift to other States/UTs, the statement said. “The hapless migrants had to leave behind their immovable as well as movable properties,” he said.

The violence, he said, has affected all. “Out of those 44,000 migrant families, 40,142 are Hindu families, 2684 are Muslim families and 1730 belongs to Sikh community,” the Lt Governor added.

“During the trial run period of the portal, we have received 854 grievances. It clearly shows a large number of migrant families were awaiting justice. Now, the time bound action on complaints will not only restore the faith of people in the system but I believe thousands of families achieve closure, justice and regain their dignity,” the Lt Governor said.

“It is pertinent to mention that with the onset of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the year 1989-1990, a large number of people had to migrate from their ancestral places of residence, particularly in Kashmir division. There was mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus as well as a number of Sikhs and Muslims families. Under compelling circumstances, the immovable properties of these migrants got either encroached or they were forced to sell their properties at throwaway prices,” it said.

In order to address this issue, on 2nd June 1997 an Act namely “The Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997” was enacted. This Act provided preservation, protection and restraint on distress sales of the immovable property of the migrants.