Govt bringing efficiency, transparency, social justice in governance with public participation: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the govenrment was bringing effeciency, tranparency and social justice with public participation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG shared the achievements of the recently-concluded Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme, reforms in agriculture and allied sectors and inspirational stories of young and promising entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.
“B2V is the reflection of our commitment to empower rural community and strengthening partnership for holistic development,” LG Sinha said. He said that through B2V, it was our endeavour to develop a well-planned, comprehensive model of Rural Development and Panchayats to realise the vision of Aatma Nirbhar J&K.
Enlisting the achievements of the B2V4 programme, the LG said that every individual has a significant role to play in taking the government’s developmental efforts to the grassroots and this year’s unprecedented participation of common man in B2V programme has enabled the administration to successfully saturate 54 deliverables of 21 departments.
He said that around 96,000 Sehat Golden Cards were issued to provide health security benefits to 49,526 families, 5,914 Kisan Credit Cards were issued under the Jan Abhiyaan, and the total number of Kisan Credit Card holders in J&K has reached 12.84 lakh.
The LG said that 277 new cooperative societies were registered and training was provided to 31,578 cooperative members.
He said that ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ portal launched for the empowerment of land owners was accessed by nearly 9 lakh people and more than 7 lakh land passbooks were distributed.
The LG said that an important task during the B2V programme was to identify and re-enroll school dropout children.
He said that over 40,000 children had been identified and their admission in schools ensured.
“A total of 211 camps were organised to ensure uninterrupted access to all facilities to the Divyangjan and 3205 senior citizen clubs have been established,” the LG said.
He said that over 1 lakh students participated in the Swachh Abhiyan under the ‘My School My Pride’ programme and Social Welfare Department included the left-out beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.
“We have emphasised on IT intervention to eliminate human interface under Jan Abhiyaan and citizens have been given information about 225 online services in all panchayats,” the LG said.
He said that promoting inclusive growth and creating employment opportunities in the agriculture and allied sectors is the government’s priority.
“Jan Abhiyan has brought together experts and farmers on a common platform to speed up the pace of development in this sector,” the LG said.
“‘Adapt to Grow’ is the new mantra for the agriculture sector. The efforts of the progressive farmers of J&K like Baldev Raj from Simblawali village, Samba for promoting diversification in agriculture to improve agricultural productivity and boost sustainable growth are praiseworthy. Raj’s decision for crop diversification proved to be extremely beneficial to his family and his experience is encouraging others to switch to high-value crop,” he said.
Sharing inspirational stories of young and promising entrepreneurs from across J&K, the LG called upon the youth, especially the womenfolk of J&K to draw inspiration from Pulwama’s Hina Parray, Ridhima Arora, from Jammu, and J&K’s first women e-rickshaw driver, Seema Devi.
“Determination, passion and self-confidence to face new challenges are significant to fulfill dreams and life's objective. Hina Parray’s entrepreneurial journey is inspiration for budding entrepreneurs,” he said. “Seema Devi from Nagrota is the epitome of women empowerment. As J&K’s first women e-rickshaw driver, Seema Devi is setting examples for others. Ridhima Arora is one of J&K’s most promising young entrepreneurs. With passion, grit, innovation and ingenuity she has built her startup that is making a difference in people’s lives. She is a true inspiration for young entrepreneurs in India.”
The LG said Kashmir’s Samiullah started a door-to-door delivery start-up and delivering products from J&K to other states and countries and was working with around 1200 MSMEs.
“We are creating an enabling environment to harness the potential of the youth of J&K. Today our youth are being provided with all the resources and necessary handholding to fulfill their aspirations and convert ideas into business ventures,” he said.
The LG also shared suggestions received from Bandipora’s Mudasser Nazir Wani, Dilshad Matoo from Kishtwar, Pulwama’s Saima Zargar, Ratan Prabha and Vijay Sharma from Jammu, and Harjot Singh from Kathua pertaining to online dashboard for pension beneficiaries of panchayats, pharmacy-related policy reforms and new initiatives, Mid-Day Meals in schools, creating a resource center in the Tourism Department to accelerate the development of identified tourist destinations and seeking fortnightly status report from the field officers on the applications received on Kashmir migrant portal.
The LG passed explicit directions to the concerned departments to take appropriate actions on the suggestions and inputs received from various quarters.