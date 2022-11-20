Govt bringing efficiency, transparency, social justice in governance with public participation: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the govenrment was bringing effeciency, tranparency and social justice with public participation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG shared the achievements of the recently-concluded Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme, reforms in agriculture and allied sectors and inspirational stories of young and promising entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.

“B2V is the reflection of our commitment to empower rural community and strengthening partnership for holistic development,” LG Sinha said. He said that through B2V, it was our endeavour to develop a well-planned, comprehensive model of Rural Development and Panchayats to realise the vision of Aatma Nirbhar J&K.