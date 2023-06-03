Govt building J&K of people’s dreams: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was building Jammu and Kashmir of people’s dreams.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a public function at Beerwah Town Hall Ground in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said, “In the last 34 months, our effort has been to build the J&K of people’s dream and fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society so they can contribute to the nation’s progress. We have ensured that benefits of growth reach all sections and improve the life of the common man.”
He said that not only did the speed of project execution increase 10 times but also the projects delayed for decades were being completed at a faster pace.
“We have completed 1500 such projects at a cost of Rs 2500 crores which were pending for 5 to 20 years,” Sinha said.
He lauded the PRI members and district administration for their commitment and dedication towards the welfare of the people.
“Budgam is rapidly achieving all-round development and it has been possible because of the hard work, competence, integrity, and excellent coordination between PRIs and district administration,” the LG said.
He highlighted several infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude undertaken by the district administration.
“These projects are being implemented at an unprecedented speed for ease of living and to evolve a holistic strategy to transform Budgam into a hub of education and entrepreneurship,” Sinha said.
He said that the transformation journey of all the districts of J&K over the last three years was the reflection of the resolve of PM Narendra Modi and the J&K government to convert the challenges into opportunities and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.
“From roads to healthcare, we are seeing the beginning of a qualitative change and growth in infrastructure that has given new hope and confidence to all sections of society, improved investment climate, and scripted J&K’s bright future,” the LG said. “With greater commitment and accountability in the system, we have taken decisive steps to empower youth, women, artisans and farmers. A number of measures to address challenges in agriculture and allied sectors will improve productivity, infrastructure and stimulate crop diversification.”
He also underscored the measures undertaken for creation of infrastructure in agriculture and allied sectors, increasing employment opportunities, connecting youth with agriculture, promoting agriculture startups, and bringing prosperity in the lives of small and marginal farmers.
Sinha said that the people of J&K and the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions were working shoulder to shoulder with the administration in promoting ease of living and creating an aspirational society.
“This is the right time for J&K to move ahead and make significant contributions in realising the PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.
At Beerwah, the LG made some important announcements including the allocation of 5000 new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the district by the J&K administration within a period of one week.
“Prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is also coming up at Budgam,” he said.
Sinha said that by June end, 100 percent digitisation of land records of Budgam would be done besides 70 percent households in the district would be connected with the tap water connection.
“I am hopeful that by December, all households of the district will get Nal se Jal,” he said.
The LG also assured funding for promotion of Beerwah caves as tourist destinations, and early completion of recruitment process for Anganwadi Sangini and Sahayika.
He said that the long pending demand of the people of Budgam for district hospital was being fulfilled and 71 kanal of land had been identified for it.
“Soon tendering process will be completed and work will be started in coming three months,” Sinha said.
He said that land had also been allotted for setting up the campus of the Cluster University in the district.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the administration to address the developmental issues and concerns of the people.
He said that the Chewdara Primary Health Center taken up under the languishing project by JKIDFC would be made operational soon to benefit 30,000 people.
Sinha said that apart from this, primary health centers at Nowpora, Talpora, Hanjura, Aripanthan, and Nursing Hostel of Charar-e-Sharif had also been completed under the Languishing Projects.
“The work on the ring road project and multi-level parking is going on at a fast pace. It is being ensured that all the projects are completed within the time frame,” he said.
The LG also shared the vision for developing Budgam’s three important tourist destinations – Tosamaidan, Doodh Pathri, and Yusmarg as modern and national level tourist destinations to increase the tourist influx, which would promote local business and boost the local economy.
He also appreciated the district administration, Police, and PRI members for their efforts in making Budgam drug-free.
District Development Council (DDC) Budgam Chairperson Nazir Ahmad Khan thanked the LG-led government for giving top priority to the welfare of the common people through its citizen-centric policies.
Mirwaiz Central Kashmir, Syed Abdul Lateef Bukhari praised the J&K administration for making committed efforts to ensure a peaceful and progressive environment in J&K.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo were also present on the occasion.