Govt building J&K of people’s dreams: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was building Jammu and Kashmir of people’s dreams.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a public function at Beerwah Town Hall Ground in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said, “In the last 34 months, our effort has been to build the J&K of people’s dream and fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society so they can contribute to the nation’s progress. We have ensured that benefits of growth reach all sections and improve the life of the common man.”

He said that not only did the speed of project execution increase 10 times but also the projects delayed for decades were being completed at a faster pace.

“We have completed 1500 such projects at a cost of Rs 2500 crores which were pending for 5 to 20 years,” Sinha said.