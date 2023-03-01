Govt building self-reliant J&K: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the J&K government was following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transform, reform, and perform mantra to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the GST symposium and tax awareness initiative 'Kar Tavya' for industries, traders association, DDOs and other stakeholders here, the LG said, “We are following the Prime Minister’s mantra of transform, reform and perform to build a prosperous and Atmanirbhar J&K.”
The GST symposium is being organised by the J&K State Taxes Department in collaboration with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
“Such symposium and awareness drive will further stimulate the rate of compliance and productive capacity,” he said.
The LG said that the outreach was to help and guide the stakeholders and taxpayers to build synergy and to achieve the prime objective to set J&K on a high growth trajectory.
He said that the systematic approach by the State Taxes Department to simplify the regulatory compliances had led to revenue augmentation and improved ease of doing business for the stakeholders.
The LG said that it was the collective responsibility of citizens and business enterprises to unlock potential and drive J&K's economic growth.
He said that the reforms and policies focus on protection and empowerment of the common man.
“Our long-term economic development policies are aimed at reducing inequalities for the welfare of society. Robust growth in business sectors will benefit society as a whole,” the LG said.
He said that it was imperative to ensure that economic growth through stabilisation of the tax revenues was ensured at all levels.
“At the same time it should also be ensured that habit gets inculcated in every business enterprise and consumers to pay taxes with pride,” the LG said. “We must achieve the target of 100 percent GST tax coverage and every taxpayer should come forward and contribute towards nation building.”
He said that the GST had realised the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and guaranteed revenue flow to the states.
“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the business community and citizens of Jammu Kashmir for their cooperation and invaluable contribution in the development of J&K,” the LG said.
Observing that increased business activities were required for long term economic development and strengthening food security and generating employment opportunities, he highlighted the effective steps taken by the administration for improving Ease of Doing Business, facilitating the expansion of the existing units and setting up of new industries and businesses and extending the benefits of amnesty schemes.
The LG said that the reason for buoyancy in the revenue was due to several measures taken by the State Taxes Department like establishment of GST Facilitation Centers (GST Suvidha Kendras), district level awareness programmes for stakeholders across J&K, coordination meetings between Central GST and J&K GST authorities.
He said that the J&K Taxes Department had adopted a promotional approach rather than a regulatory one and was continuously focusing on capacity building.
The LG highlighted the transformation that was taking place in the industrial sector with the introduction of new industrial development policy.
He said that J&K had taken a giant leap in the industrial sector and investments from big companies from India and abroad continued to flow into J&K for industrial activities.
“Within two years, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore. In the last 6 months, one industrial-business unit has commenced its operation every day. This reflects the true picture of new and aspirational J&K,” the LG said.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to develop more land for industries.
“Every facility will be extended to 18 industrial estates in the future. I want more people from J&K to set up industries and avail benefit of industrial development scheme,” the LG said.
Responding to the demand of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for land for starting a Centre of Excellence, he announced that the land would be allotted for the purpose.
The LG shared the vision of the J&K government for accelerating growth in various sectors.
“We are working with an integrated approach for development of all sectors,” he said.
The LG also spoke on the efforts of the government to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth.
“More than 30,000 vacant government posts have been filled in the last three years. And wherever any wrong was found, a CBI inquiry has been initiated. The recruitment for another 20,000 posts in administration will be advertised in three to four months,” he said. “We want to saturate self employment in J&K. Youth were identified from every panchayat and town of J&K, and in a single day, 75,000 youth were provided more than Rs 939 crore financial assistance. More than 6 lakh women have been connected with NRLM.”
The LG urged the people to not fall prey to the certain vested interests spreading false information and creating misconceptions around anti-encroachment drives, power generation, and property tax.
“No poor will be touched during encroachment drives but no influential encroacher will be spared. The encroached land retrieved by the government will be utilised for the welfare of common man and schools, colleges, hospitals, and sports facilities will be developed on the retrieved land,” he said.
On the occasion, the LG unveiled ‘Kar Tavya’ periodical and ‘Kar Tavya’ booklet and also handed over a Letter of Appreciation to organisations and top taxpayers of J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Sales Taxes Rashmi Singh, and National Vice President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) Ranjit Kumar Agarwal were also present on the occasion.