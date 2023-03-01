Govt building self-reliant J&K: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the J&K government was following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transform, reform, and perform mantra to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the GST symposium and tax awareness initiative 'Kar Tavya' for industries, traders association, DDOs and other stakeholders here, the LG said, “We are following the Prime Minister’s mantra of transform, reform and perform to build a prosperous and Atmanirbhar J&K.”

The GST symposium is being organised by the J&K State Taxes Department in collaboration with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“Such symposium and awareness drive will further stimulate the rate of compliance and productive capacity,” he said.