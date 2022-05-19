Govt calls for audit of referrals from district hospitals

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Government will audit all referrals from district level hospitals to tertiary care hospitals in order to optimize the manpower available in peripheries and patient services across the healthcare system, as per a fresh order.

Kashmir’s tertiary care hospitals have often complained about their facilities and services being overburdened due to the load of patients. At SMHS Hospital for example, over 1500 OPD tickets are issued in a day.

The Children Hospital, the Lal Ded Maternity Hospital and other hospitals have been citing ‘unnecessary referrals’ as a main reason for over-stretching of the facilities.

A senior health official said that for many years, J&K Government has been stressing to make referrals accountable and recommended only on the assessment of patient condition and treatment requirement.