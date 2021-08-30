Govt clears ambiguity over nursery admissions in pvt schools

“Basically as per the School Education Act 2002 (amended in 2018), the age of the child in class 1 should be 5 years. Under this Act, we do not regulate the age of the student in Nursery or Kindergarten section. Our Act is silent on it but yes the age of child in class 1st should be 5 years,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.

However, as per the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the age of the child at time of admission in class 1st should be 6 years. The NEP-2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on July 29, 2020, replacing the previous National Policy on Education, 1986.

“So to integrate our School Education Act with NEP-2020, we have to make amendments in the Act. If we do so at this time it will create more confusion among parents and the management of the private schools,” he said.

This newspaper earlier reported about the delay in implementation of NEP-2020 which created confusion among parents and the management of private schools about the age of the students to be adopted for their admission in the Kindergarten section.

“Making amendments in the School Education Act will take time for the department and may be next year the amendments made in the Act will be applicable for the schools,” Principal Secretary Bishwajit Kumar Singh said.

Principal Secretary School Education hinted that the private schools could continue the admission process for kindergarten section as per the previous norms in vogue.

“As of now they should follow the previous practice wherein the age of student in class 1st should be 5 years. From next year, the admissions will be done as per the NEP-2020 wherein the age of student in class 1st should be 6,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also said NEP-2020 regulated the age for admission in nursery and kindergarten sections as well. “So from next year the admissions in the kindergarten section will be done as per NEP-2020,” he said.