Govt clears decks for making PRIs financially empowered

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the delegation of powers for granting Administrative Approval (AA) to Gram Panchayats, Block Samitis, and Zila Parishads for execution of works, the expenditure of which would be met out of Panchayats’ own resources.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that to promote the involvement of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the development process, the government has further empowered the PRIs financially.

Sequel to this decision the Gram Panchayats have been vested with an authority to accord AA to works from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, the Block Samitis have been delegated powers to accord AA to works ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, and the Zila Parishad now has the powers to accord AA upto Rs 1 crore.