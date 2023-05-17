Govt committed to accelerated development: LG Sinha

The LG also released pictorial compendium, a compilation of 1507 projects of JKIDFC completed at a cost of Rs 2504 crore, ending December 2022.

The official spokesman said that JKIDFC successfully completed 464 connectivity projects (309 roads and 155 bridges) worth Rs 901.25 crore; 65 health sector projects at Rs 236.42 crore; 112 power projects for an amount of Rs 187.68 crore; 329 water supply projects worth Rs 394.17 crore, and 116 education sector projects at Rs 168.98 crore.

He said that 212 projects for sports development and youth engagement (85 projects and 127 sub projects) for an amount of Rs 124.15 crore had been completed.

The official spokesman said that all these projects under various sectors and schemes were dedicated to public welfare and would hugely benefit the people and strengthen the socio-economic development of J&K.

JKIDFC is the first organisation across the country that has incorporated geo-tagged images for all its ongoing projects.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were also present on the occasion.