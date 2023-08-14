Govt committed to create economic climate in J&K: LG

Sonamarg: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to create business, investment, and economic climate in J&K.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘Golden Glory Eco Park’ at Sonamarg health resort in Ganderbal, the LG said, “We are fully committed to create business, investment, and economic climate in J&K. State-of-the-art highways, rural roads, and village-level women-led industries have registered a marked rise over the last few years.”

He said that the people of J&K had achieved many milestones in the past three to four years.

Sinha said that with the support of people, Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), and administration, many milestones had been achieved which earlier looked impossible.

He said that 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' was a grand occasion for the society to pay tribute to its sons and daughters, who had succeeded in reaching the pinnacle in diverse fields and played significant role in nation building.

The LG said that Ganderbal, particularly Sonamarg, had immense tourism potential to stimulate socio-economic growth.