Govt committed to create economic climate in J&K: LG

Sonamarg: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to create business, investment, and economic climate in J&K.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘Golden Glory Eco Park’ at Sonamarg health resort in Ganderbal, the LG said, “We are fully committed to create business, investment, and economic climate in J&K. State-of-the-art highways, rural roads, and village-level women-led industries have registered a marked rise over the last few years.”
He said that the people of J&K had achieved many milestones in the past three to four years.
Sinha said that with the support of people, Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), and administration, many milestones had been achieved which earlier looked impossible.
He said that 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' was a grand occasion for the society to pay tribute to its sons and daughters, who had succeeded in reaching the pinnacle in diverse fields and played significant role in nation building.
The LG said that Ganderbal, particularly Sonamarg, had immense tourism potential to stimulate socio-economic growth.
“The decisive steps taken for adequate investment in infrastructure is rebuilding tourism for future and Ganderbal has immense tourism potential to stimulate socio-economic growth,” he said.
Sinha said that the tourism industry in the region was flourishing adding that 10 lakh tourists had already visited Sonmarg and Ganderbal this year.
“The presence of 130 home stays in the district offers economic opportunities for local residents,” he said.
The LG acknowledged the significant role of Ganderbal in accommodating numerous Amarnath Yatris, underscoring that these yatris departed with a message of unity and serenity.
Earlier, he inaugurated the 'Golden Glory Eco Park' at Sonamarg and paid tributes to the freedom fighters and fallen soldiers.
The eco-park has been developed by Ganderbal district administration in collaboration with various departments including Revenue, Forest, Sonamarg Development Authority, and Rural Development Department (RDD).
The LG administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the people and called for united efforts in taking the nation and the UT forward on the path of peace and development.
“We must set certain goals to transform our young generation’s enthusiasm, courage, and aspirations into actions,” he said. Sinha also lauded the cooperation and support of people of Ganderbal in ensuring smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
He also e-inaugurated Universal NCD Screening under comprehensive primary healthcare through Ayush Bharat Health and wellness centres in Ganderbal.
The LG also launched ‘Ganderbal Chronicles’ magazine and distributed kits among Sakhi Club members.
District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq, DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir Singh, and SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar were also present on the occasion.