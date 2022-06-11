Govt committed to embrace innocents, iron fist culprits: LG Sinha

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School and laid foundation stone for a new Tribal Youth Hostel at Kulgam. On the recent spate of Target Killings in Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that there can be no sustainable development and prosperity without peace.

The Lt Governor further said that the society as a whole must condemn the targeted killings of innocent people.

A female teacher who played a key role in shaping young lives was killed. If society doesn’t condemn such act then we are failing the humanity, he added.