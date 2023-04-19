Govt committed to empower J&K farmers: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was to empower the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching three significant initiatives, 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan', Daksh Kisan (Skilling of farmers), and Kisan Sathi (IT Dashboard for digitisation of services for farmers) for effective and efficient implementation of projects under Holistic Development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors, the LG said that the 4-month long 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' with help of PRIs focusing on farmers’ orientation and skilling courses for all interventions would ensure that the meticulous plan reaches the fields and prepare farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities and make the farming accessible and profitable.

He said 10,695 training sessions between April to August 2023 in all 20 districts would bring together the entire farming community and the collective resolve would not only make the scheme an unprecedented success but also provide a new direction to young farmers.

“Holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors have three important dimensions, economic development, social inclusion, and environmental protection and this campaign would pay special attention to these for the progress and lasting prosperity of the farmers,” the LG said.