Govt committed to ensure comfort, well-being of Amarnath yatris: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure comfort and well-being of the yatris.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Pratham Puja to mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra through video conferencing, the LG sought the blessings of Baba Amarnath and prayed for the good health and well-being of one and all.
He said that Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has been organising Pratham Puja at the Amarnath Cave every year on Jyeshtha Purnima.
“For millions of devotees all over the world, yatra to Amarnath Cave is a cherished life-long dream,” Sinha said.
He said that the J&K government was committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements were put in place for the comfort and well-being of the yatris.
“Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities,” the LG said. “The SASB officials are working hard to ensure that the needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the yatra. We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for yatris.”
He acknowledged the immense contribution of the local residents to the successful conduct of the yatra that would commence from July 1.
“It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy,” Sinha said.
The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district and will culminate on August 31.
Chief Executive Officer SASB Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the Pratham Puja besides the SASB members and senior officials, and the Army.