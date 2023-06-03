Govt committed to ensure comfort, well-being of Amarnath yatris: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure comfort and well-being of the yatris.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Pratham Puja to mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra through video conferencing, the LG sought the blessings of Baba Amarnath and prayed for the good health and well-being of one and all.

He said that Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has been organising Pratham Puja at the Amarnath Cave every year on Jyeshtha Purnima.

“For millions of devotees all over the world, yatra to Amarnath Cave is a cherished life-long dream,” Sinha said.

He said that the J&K government was committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements were put in place for the comfort and well-being of the yatris.