Govt committed to goal of health for all: LG

Today, J&K is one of the best performing regions in the country in terms of health facilities. This itself shows the commitment of the administration towards strengthening the healthcare sector in J&K, said the Lt Governor.

“By collaborating with world-renowned healthcare companies like Tata Memorial Hospital and Apollo Hospitals, we are introducing fundamental changes to ensure the best healthcare to the people of the UT,” the Lt Governor said.

“We are also moving ahead to provide facility for online appointments and digitization of medical records of the patients,” he added.

The Lt Governor paid his heartfelt tributes to all health workers who sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others. “We stand with their families. Request has been made to the Central Government regarding the compensation to the remaining families of NHM employees,” he added.

“We are grateful to our doctors, nurses, paramedics, ASHA & Anganwadi workers and vaccination team on the ground who are working relentlessly and sincerely in the fight against global pandemic. I believe their efforts will continue with renewed energy and focus,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor urged the medical fraternity to complement government’s efforts to make J&K Nasha-Mukt, and also raise awareness about healthy lifestyle.