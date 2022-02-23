Govt committed to goal of health for all: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid foundation stones for various state-of-the-art health infrastructure projects at GMCs, DHs, CHCs & PHCs across the UT.
In presence of Lt Governor, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Tata Memorial Hospital and Government Medical College Jammu for technical expertise and academic support for developing modernised cancer care facilities.
The Lt Governor launched a social security scheme for employees under the National Health Mission and also handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 10 lakhs each to the NoKs of the deceased employees of NHM.
The Lt Governor said that the augmented facilities will contribute towards further strengthening of the healthcare system.
“J&K Government is committed to the goal of health for all. We are determined to
ensure that the new health facilities in various districts promote social equality and its benefits reach our brothers and sisters living in far-flung areas,” said the Lt Governor.
The MoU with Tata Memorial Hospital for academic and technical collaboration will help in developing ultra-modern tertiary cancer care facilities & technical expertise to faculty, paramedical staff and integration of State Cancer Institute into National Cancer Grid, Tata Memorial Centre, the Lt Governor said.
Expressing his gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for transforming the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that the healthcare infrastructure has changed dramatically since 2014. Earlier, a privileged few were enjoying medical care facilities in big cities and abroad while the majority of the population did not have access even to ordinary health care facilities. With the commitment to public health, we ensured high-quality healthcare for all, he added.
The Hon'ble Prime Minister gave seven new medical colleges, two AIIMS, 10 Nursing Colleges and Rs 7,700 crore worth projects to create best medical institutions in the UT. Earlier, there was no health insurance scheme in the UT. Hon'ble PM rolled out SEHAT scheme and brought every citizen under the health care safety net, the Lt Governor further added.
“Before 2019, there were only 129 health and wellness centers across Jammu and Kashmir. 1275 new health and wellness centers have been set up in two years,” the Lt Governor said.
“In the backdrop of global pandemic, research, human knowledge and technical intervention in healthcare is increasing at an explosive pace that was unthinkable even a decade ago. We are devoting greater attention to medical education and 1897 medical education seats have been increased in the last two years,” the Lt Governor observed.
“To effectively confront the challenges of human resources in the health sector, we are also setting up 10 new nursing colleges. This will go a long way in overcoming the shortage of nurses,” he added.
The Lt Governor said that the new health infrastructure at CHCs and PHCs will strengthen rural public health infrastructure, creation of human resources in the UT, and help the health department to provide quality health care to the doorsteps of common people.
Additional AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers are being set up to meet the increasing demand for Ayurvedic and other Indian system of medicine facilities in rural and urban areas, the Lt Governor further added.
Today, J&K is one of the best performing regions in the country in terms of health facilities. This itself shows the commitment of the administration towards strengthening the healthcare sector in J&K, said the Lt Governor.
“By collaborating with world-renowned healthcare companies like Tata Memorial Hospital and Apollo Hospitals, we are introducing fundamental changes to ensure the best healthcare to the people of the UT,” the Lt Governor said.
“We are also moving ahead to provide facility for online appointments and digitization of medical records of the patients,” he added.
The Lt Governor paid his heartfelt tributes to all health workers who sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others. “We stand with their families. Request has been made to the Central Government regarding the compensation to the remaining families of NHM employees,” he added.
“We are grateful to our doctors, nurses, paramedics, ASHA & Anganwadi workers and vaccination team on the ground who are working relentlessly and sincerely in the fight against global pandemic. I believe their efforts will continue with renewed energy and focus,” the Lt Governor added.
The Lt Governor urged the medical fraternity to complement government’s efforts to make J&K Nasha-Mukt, and also raise awareness about healthy lifestyle.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor announced NHM Employees Welfare Fund and also launched S.H.I.F.A (Stimulated Health Information Facilitation Assistant), a whatsapp based integrated technology extension to 104 centralized health helpline, and Asha Gullak App for tracking and monitoring of ASHA payments and performances. BEMMP Guidelines Booklet and UNICEF DGA (District Gap Analysis) were also released by the Lt Governor.
Speaking on the occasion, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC said that the new initiatives will strengthen J&K UT’s health services and help in improved handling of health challenges.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor reiterated Government’s commitment to provide better access to healthcare facilities to the people of the UT.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary said that the administration is working on the principles of People first policy. We have linked public services to the feedback system bringing more transparency and accountability in the functioning of government-run hospitals and departments, he added.
Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department informed that the administration is making dedicated efforts to fill the gaps in the health sector, besides ensuring quality health facilities to meet the medical needs of the people.
Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director National Health Mission gave a detailed briefing about the new health projects initiated today. Dr. Shafi Koka, Nodal Officer, NHM presented the Vote of Thanks.
Health infrastructure projects for which foundation stones were laid today include 2 Paediatric Centres of Excellence; 28 maternal ICUs; 20 Paediatric Hybrid ICUs; 15 Paediatric wards in Government Medical Colleges and districts of J&K.
Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu; Anshul Garg, DC Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal GMC; Dr. Shakti Gupta, Director AIIMS Jammu; Dr. Ashish Gulia from Tata Memorial Hospital; Dr. Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent; Doctors, nursing staff and people were present on the occasion at SMGS Hospital, Jammu. While health officials from across the UT joined through virtual mode.