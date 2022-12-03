Govt committed to hassle-free yatra experience to devotees: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to ensuring hassle-free yatra experience to the devotees.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 43rd meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the LG said that the administration was committed to ensure hassle-free yatra experience to the devotees.
The meeting held in-depth discussion on various ongoing and upcoming projects. At the outset, all the board members appreciated the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2022, which witnessed a massive footfall of the yatris.
The board was informed that the restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of yatra track had been handed over to the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for efficient and timely disposal.
The meeting was apprised about the upcoming Yatri Niwas at different locations to increase the holding capacity of the yatris at prominent places across the route, which was highly appreciated by the board members.
During the meeting, directions were issued for early preparation of all the yatra related works and ensuring its allotment by March 2023.
On the occasion, Prof Mandeep Singh of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi gave a presentation on the project proposal for Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre to be constructed at Majjeen village in Jammu.
The members of SASB also shared their views and suggestions.
Earlier, Additional CEO SASB Rahul Singh put forth the agenda items before SASB.
Members of the Board Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D C Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K N Rai, K N Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Shailesh Raina, Vishwamurti Shastri, Manju Garg, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Resident Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were present during the meeting.