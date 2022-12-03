Govt committed to hassle-free yatra experience to devotees: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to ensuring hassle-free yatra experience to the devotees.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 43rd meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the LG said that the administration was committed to ensure hassle-free yatra experience to the devotees.

The meeting held in-depth discussion on various ongoing and upcoming projects. At the outset, all the board members appreciated the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2022, which witnessed a massive footfall of the yatris.