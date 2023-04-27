Govt committed to make J&K leading investment destination: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government was committed to making Jammu and Kashmir the leading investment destination.

An official spokesman in a statement issue here said that laying the foundation stone of Kashmir Medical College and Super-Speciality Hospital being developed by Milli Trust, Delhi, at the Industrial Estate Sempora, Medicity, Srinagar, the LG said “It is a new era for private investments in J&K and testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to make J&K UT a leading investment destination for manufacturing and service sector.”

He said that the project was one of the biggest private sector investments in J&K’s health sector that would improve efficiency and quality of care.

The LG said that the project worth Rs 525 crore would develop a medical college with 150 MBBS seats to fulfill the aspirations of the youth and the 100-bedded hospital would provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates.