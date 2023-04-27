Govt committed to make J&K leading investment destination: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government was committed to making Jammu and Kashmir the leading investment destination.
An official spokesman in a statement issue here said that laying the foundation stone of Kashmir Medical College and Super-Speciality Hospital being developed by Milli Trust, Delhi, at the Industrial Estate Sempora, Medicity, Srinagar, the LG said “It is a new era for private investments in J&K and testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to make J&K UT a leading investment destination for manufacturing and service sector.”
He said that the project was one of the biggest private sector investments in J&K’s health sector that would improve efficiency and quality of care.
The LG said that the project worth Rs 525 crore would develop a medical college with 150 MBBS seats to fulfill the aspirations of the youth and the 100-bedded hospital would provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates.
He said that the project would provide employment opportunities to 2000 local youth.
“We have created an enabling environment for the private sector for economic development, employment, and income generation. The administration is deeply and sincerely committed to ease of doing business and ease of living,” the LG said.
He also shared the details of infrastructure being developed in J&K.
The LG said that Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth road and highway projects were being completed in J&K and necessary institutional structures had been created for investment.
“The journey from Katra to Delhi will be possible in 6 hours with the completion of the new Katra-Delhi expressway while the journey from Kashmir to Delhi will take only 9 hours,” he said.
The LG said that the world’s highest iconic rail bridge had been completed that would provide connectivity between Kashmir to Kanyakumari by the end of this year.
“With regards to air connectivity, 126 flights will be operational from May 2,” he said.
The LG said that J&K was way ahead of the national average on several health parameters.
“We have two AIIMS, nine medical colleges. J&K also leads in per person spending on healthcare facilities. Every family in J&K is covered under Ayushmaan Sehat. We are making sincere efforts to transform J&K into a prime destination for medical tourism,” he said.
The LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unparalleled growth of J&K.
“The transformation of J&K is a classic example of what good governance with a focus on inclusive development could achieve in a short period of time,” he said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Chairman Milli Trust Fayaz Ahmad were also present on the occasion.