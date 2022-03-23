Govt committed to make J&K power surplus in next 4 years: Sinha

Since August 2019, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades. Once the prestigious Ladakh- Jammu Kashmir- Punjab transmission line project gets the final nod by the central government, there will be no dearth of power availability in J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated Government’s commitment to make the UT power surplus in the next four years, and urged people to be equal partners in this transformative journey.

“Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is a participant in the process of nation-building and their contribution to socio-economic development and progress in every sector is invaluable,” the Lt Governor said.

“I appeal to the people to support the efforts of the administration by installing smart meters to reduce power theft and enabling government to provide 24x7 quality power supply to all the consumers across the region,” the Lt Governor further added.

Basharat Qayoom, MD JKPDCL, in his welcome address, briefed about the efforts being made to provide quality power supply to the people.