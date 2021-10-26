Govt committed to promote iconic role of Rishis, Sufi saints: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended “Sufi Festival, a mystical musical evening” at Botanical garden, Srinagar showcasing the spirit of J&K.
The Sufi musical festival was organized by the J&K Tourism department to celebrate Iconic Week as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Jammu & Kashmir is blessed with rich cultural heritage, literature, and wisdom of Rishis and Sufis and the legacy needs to be shared with the world. It is home to values of communal harmony and unity in diversity, spreading the message of peace and love, observed the Lt Governor. The government is committed to promote the iconic role of Rishi’s and Sufi saints in disseminating peaceful and syncretic tradition, the Lt Governor said.
The musical evening brought together the gems and renowned artists of the Sufi tradition, from across the country, in Kashmir, including Ms. Vidha Lal, a famous Kathak Exponent, and Ms. Vusat Iqbal Khan, a Dastango, telling the tales of the mystics and literary legends through their performances.
Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department and other senior officers were present on the occasion.