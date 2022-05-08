Govt committed to protect, develop ancient sites of cultural, religious significance: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Anantnag and took part in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at the ancient Martand Sun temple in Mattan.

The Pooja was held in the presence of saints, members of Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

Pertinently, the 8th Century Martand Temple is the oldest of the Sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.