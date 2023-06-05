Govt committed to protect environment, natural resources: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was committed to protect the environment and natural resources and promised sustainable and inclusive development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the World Environment Day event organised by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment in Srinagar, the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to protect the environment and natural resources and carry sustainable and inclusive development.

“Humanity is facing grave challenges of plastic pollution today. Our resolution on this year's environment day is to ‘beat plastic pollution’. It is now the responsibility of the entire society to accomplish this resolution through the spirit of Jan Bhagidari,” he said. “We cannot exist without nature. This day reminds us to accelerate our actions and bring behavioural changes in our lifestyles. It should be the priority of all stakeholders to free our forests, rivers and lakes, mountains, grasslands, farms and urban landscapes from plastic pollution.”

Sinha said that this decade was going to matter the most in preventing catastrophic climate change and mitigating biodiversity loss.