Govt committed to protect environment, natural resources: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was committed to protect the environment and natural resources and promised sustainable and inclusive development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the World Environment Day event organised by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment in Srinagar, the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to protect the environment and natural resources and carry sustainable and inclusive development.
“Humanity is facing grave challenges of plastic pollution today. Our resolution on this year's environment day is to ‘beat plastic pollution’. It is now the responsibility of the entire society to accomplish this resolution through the spirit of Jan Bhagidari,” he said. “We cannot exist without nature. This day reminds us to accelerate our actions and bring behavioural changes in our lifestyles. It should be the priority of all stakeholders to free our forests, rivers and lakes, mountains, grasslands, farms and urban landscapes from plastic pollution.”
Sinha said that this decade was going to matter the most in preventing catastrophic climate change and mitigating biodiversity loss.
“By 2040, we will be able to reduce plastic pollution by 20 percent only by adopting the strategy of circularity economy,” he said. “We need to follow an integrated approach, circularity economy - Reuse, Recycle, Reorient, and Diversify to reduce plastic pollution. It is high time we should incentivise and promote sustainable alternative materials for redesign and repackaging of products to protect the environment.”
The LG called for creating a mechanism to generate employment opportunities from such transformation.
About the successful conduct of G20 Tourism Meet in Srinagar, he said that the historic event had firmly placed J&K on the international tourism map.
“Our natural heritage of snow-capped mountains, magnificent peaks, rich forests, picturesque alpine meadows, serene lakes and streams needs to be protected from the threats of climate change,” Sinha said. “We are truly fortunate that nature has selflessly given us everything that is necessary for a better life and it is our bounden duty to show sensitivity towards nature and make efforts to conserve natural resources.”
He also highlighted the efforts of the central government and the J&K administration to reduce the impact of plastic pollution.
“Cohesive efforts in urban development and planning policies are determining the future of our cities. In the last three years, there has been a rapid increase in awareness about the environment, especially among the youth,” the LG said.
He lauded the Forest Department for the continuous efforts to spread awareness and reduce the adverse effect of climate change on the environment through the initiatives like 'Har Gaon Haryali', 'Ped Lagao Beti Ke Naam', Green Life Contest, Mission LiFE and encouraging Jan Bhagidari in environment protection campaigns.
Sinha also called for exploring all the possibilities to put to use the Green Technology and eco-friendly models showcased by the innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country and students from different schools during the exhibition.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu spoke on the corporation’s ‘One Soul, One Tree' mission as a part of its endeavour to increase green cover in the city.
“City Biodiversity Index is an important tool for developing Srinagar as a sustainable city,” he added.
District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar Chairperson, Aftab Malik highlighted the significance of World Environment Day and creating awareness to tackle the environmental challenges.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta called upon the people and all stakeholders to adopt sustainable lifestyle and green technology and remove single-use plastic from their lives to achieve the goal of carbon neutral and litter-free J&K. Principal Secretary, Forest Department Dheeraj Gupta and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Roshan Jaggi highlighted the environmental conservation efforts of the department with active participation of the people.
An official spokesman said that under Mission LiFE, 10 lakh people participated in the 41,000 events organised across J&K. Earlier, the LG administered the LiFE-Lifestyle for the Environment pledge to the officers, students, and citizens from different walks of life present on the occasion.
He also felicitated the winners of the Green Life Contest 2.0, and the organisations, citizens, members of plantation committees and schools for their extraordinary contribution in environment protection campaigns.
The occasion also witnessed the launch of the mobile app BIRD 1.0 for status and monitoring of Forest Boundary Pillars, developed by the Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing department.
Reports on Climate Resilient City Action Plan for Srinagar and Jammu, and Forest Density-based Area Treatment Prioritisation were also released on the occasion.