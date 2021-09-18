Govt committed to protect interests of J&K’s tribal population: LG Sinha

He also lauded the efforts of elected public representatives and the officers of Tribal Affairs and Forest departments.

Terming the Forests Rights as the basic right of tribal population, the Lt Governor said that with the complete implementation of Forest Rights Act 2006 in the UT, the interests of communities dependent on forest resources, and whose existence is incomplete without forests are safeguarded.

The UT administration, he said, is steadfast for their holistic development and prosperity.

The Lt Governor said that the government has launched various schemes to extend best education and medical facilities, besides offering sustainable employment opportunities to the youth from tribal community. “We have also finalized a plan to build transit accommodation for migratory population and develop tribal villages as Model villages,” he said.

“Work on transit accommodation will start soon in tribal areas of Kandi, Thanamandi in Rajouri, Behram Gala in Poonch and Udhampur and Ramban along the National Highway. Similar plan is for Dubjan and Lal Ghulam in Shopian and along NH in Pulwama”, he added.

The Lt Governor said that after independence, many tribal representatives made the demand for safeguarding their right to education, healthcare, and on forest produce, which was not impossible to achieve but even after decades, the tribal community of J&K could not get their rights.

“I want to assure you that the UT administration is committed to protect your interests and whatever difficulties or obstacles may come, we will work to remove them from the way of your development and prosperity”, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that the Certificates of Forest Rights Act will connect Tribal Population with the mainstream development. It will play a huge role in the UT towards creating an equal society free from any social discrimination.

The Lt Governor informed that 10,389 claims were received from all the 10 districts of Jammu division, out of which more than 8000 claims have been scrutinized at the level of Gram Sabhas and Forest Rights Committees, and are now being examined by Sub-Divisional Level Committees (SDLCs).