Govt committed to provide better quality of life to people: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was committed to provide better quality of life to the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens who had filed complaints on JKIGRAMS during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ - Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the civil secretariat here, the LG said that the administration represents the aspirations of all the citizens and every section of J&K’s vibrant society.

“Time-bound delivery of services, prompt and effective redressal of grievances form the core of administration’s development initiatives,” he said.

Interacting with the people, concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police through video conferencing, Sinha took appraisal of the action taken on the grievances received from the citizens.

He directed the DCs to constructively engage with citizens, prioritise concerns of the poor and needy, and resolve all issues in a transparent manner.

“For maintenance of parks and other such public properties, we also seek the participation of residents. We are committed to the goal of providing a better quality of life to our citizens and community participation would play a key role in cleanliness of parks and public spaces,” the LG said.