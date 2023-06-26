Govt committed to provide better quality of life to people: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was committed to provide better quality of life to the people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens who had filed complaints on JKIGRAMS during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ - Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the civil secretariat here, the LG said that the administration represents the aspirations of all the citizens and every section of J&K’s vibrant society.
“Time-bound delivery of services, prompt and effective redressal of grievances form the core of administration’s development initiatives,” he said.
Interacting with the people, concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police through video conferencing, Sinha took appraisal of the action taken on the grievances received from the citizens.
He directed the DCs to constructively engage with citizens, prioritise concerns of the poor and needy, and resolve all issues in a transparent manner.
“For maintenance of parks and other such public properties, we also seek the participation of residents. We are committed to the goal of providing a better quality of life to our citizens and community participation would play a key role in cleanliness of parks and public spaces,” the LG said.
He also took a strong note of fake complaints on JKIGRAMS.
“This practice needs to be stopped. The platform is meant for providing hassle-free public services and to identify deficiencies, if any, to achieve the objective of people-centric governance. Through public outreach programmes, we need to sensitise and encourage people to file genuine grievances for more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly governance,” Sinha directed the officials.
Responding to a complaint of Muhammad Afzal Bhat from Bandipora regarding a dysfunctional well in his locality at Odina Sonawari, he directed the concerned chief engineer to make alternative arrangements to provide sufficient water supply to the residents of the affected area till the new well was made functional.
On the grievance pertaining to incomplete building of the Government Girls School Dab Ganderbal, the DC briefed the LG that the school had been shifted to new building and funds had also been released to ensure availability of sanitation facilities and installation of fences.
Somraj from Jammu drew the attention of the LG on the issue of reinstallation of hand pumps at Bhagwati Nagar area.
Sinha sought details on the issue and instructed the DC to take effective measures to resolve the issue at the earliest.
On the grievance of a complainant Irfan Ali from Poonch regarding dilapidated condition of the road in his village Kangra Galhuta Mendhar, the Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) briefed the LG that DPR for the road had been prepared and work would start once all the official procedure are completed.
Later, the LG chaired a meeting to review arrangements by district administrations for the Eid-ul-Adha festival and Amarnath Yatra.
“Traffic is a major issue particularly in Ramban, Anantnag, and Udhampur, especially Ramban being the most vulnerable area. A comprehensive traffic plan should be executed to ensure seamless traffic movement during the Amarnath Yatra,” he said.
DC Ramban and SSP Ramban briefed the LG on the condition of critical stretches and the contingency route being identified to divert the traffic.
IGP Traffic also informed the LG that bottlenecks had been identified and viable solutions were being explored for smooth traffic movement during the yatra period.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were present during the interaction.