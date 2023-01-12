Govt committed to provide safe environment to minority employees: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for the minority employees posted in Kashmir division and assured them of continuous support.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that meeting a delegation of All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir, who had called on him at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, the LG said, “We are sensitive to the issues of employees of minority communities and committed to resolve their grievances on priority.”