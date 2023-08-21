Govt completing development projects at a faster pace: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government is completing development projects at a faster pace.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural session of the 3-day National Workshop on ‘Panchayat with Good Governance’, the LG said that the government is conducting development projects as per the needs of the people and completing them at a faster pace.

He said that the infrastructure development was bridging the gap between rural and urban J&K and timely completion of projects shows the rural society was becoming prosperous and growth was inclusive and sustainable.

Sinha welcomed the representatives of Panchayats, stakeholders, and domain experts from across the country to J&K.

He said the deliberations on exemplary strategies, convergent actions, and best practices aligned with Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals over the three days would make the governance at Panchayat level more effective and efficient.