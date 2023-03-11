Govt constitutes committee to identify ‘illegal appointments’ in Health Deptt

Srinagar: The government has constituted a committee to probe 2274 and other illegal appointments in the Health and Medical Education Department.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee consisting of following officers to monitor the exercise of identifying and revisiting the illegal appointments in Health Department as reported by Audit and Inspection Department,” reads an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.

Director Finance, H&ME, with four others as members, would head the committee.