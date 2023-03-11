Govt constitutes committee to identify ‘illegal appointments’ in Health Deptt

Srinagar: The government has constituted a committee to probe 2274 and other illegal appointments in the Health and Medical Education Department.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee consisting of following officers to monitor the exercise of identifying and revisiting the illegal appointments in Health Department as reported by Audit and Inspection Department,” reads an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.
Director Finance, H&ME, with four others as members, would head the committee.
Director Finance, H&ME Department would be the chairman of the committee while Additional Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM), Additional Secretary Department (Law) H&ME, Under Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM) and section officer, H&ME (HRM) will be its members.
As per the order, the committee has been asked to take a policy decision once for all to settle the issue by applying a common yardstick to 2274 employees and also take a decision against the officers and officials involved in the illegal appointments in the Health Department.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.
Last year, the J&K government’s Audit Committee detected 2274 illegal appointments made in the Health Department in the year 2020.
“Regarding the subject and reference cited, it is impressed upon you to ensure that the requisite information, complete in all respects in respect of 2274 illegal appointees as reported by the Audit and Inspection Department along with all other illegal appointments, especially reported from Block Beerwah, district Budgam, and districts Bandipora and Ganderbal as per the devised format is furnished to this directorate by February 4, 2022, at 2 pm positively through the concerned dealing assistants both in hard as well as soft copy,” reads an order issued by then Deputy Director Health to all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital.
The details which have been sought include name of the illegal appointee, designation, name of the appointing authority along with designation, year of appointment, whether person working presently or not, cause of illegality and remarks.
“The Administrative Department has taken serious note regarding non submission of requisite information despite lapse of more than 2 years and accordingly vide Communication No HD-Legal/59/2021-02 dated February 2, 2022, this office has been instructed to submit the information immediately.”