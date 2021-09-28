Govt constitutes ‘Poplar Commission’ in J&K

Jammu: Government today constituted a ‘Poplar Commission’ headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) to advise it on various aspects of introduction, cultivation, utilization, and regulations of poplars in the Union Territory.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Poplar Commission in the light of the recommendations made by the committee constituted vide Govt order no 470-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 14-04-2020 on various aspects of introduction, cultivation, utilization, and regulation of poplars in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The panel comprises Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) as its chairman, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests/Director, Social Forestry Department, J&K, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu/Kashmir, Dean Forest Research Institution, J&K or his/her representative, Director, Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla or his / her representative (research expert) as members, Regional Director, Social Forestry Department, Kashmir as member secretary, General Secretary, South Kashmir Wood Supplies Union, President, Pencil Slats/Block Manufacturing Association, Kashmir, Dr RC Dhiman an expert, Additional Advocate General, J&K High Court, Srinagar (legal expert), Aasifah Padroo, NGO Environment lawyer, Nadeem Qadri, two farmers/nursery growers associated with cultivation/production of poplar (representing south and north Kashmir to be nominated by PCCF/Director, Social Forestry Department, and Special Secretary (Technical), Forest, Ecology and Environment Department as members.

Defining its term of reference, the order reads that it will advise the government on various aspects of introduction, cultivation, utilization, and regulations of poplars in J&K.

“To formulate a policy on poplar cultivation as directed by the High Court in response to PIL No 834/2015 C/w No 2383/2018 vide order dated 26-03-2019,” reads the order.