Govt created 75,000 new entrepreneurs in 10 days: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that in just 10 days of Back to Village and My Town, My Pride, the government had created 75,000 new entrepreneurs and in the last three years, 6 lakh youth had started their entrepreneurial journey.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the concluding day of the LG's Rolling Trophy, the LG congratulated the players and winning team and urged them to continue to do their best to bring glory to the sports fraternity.

The LG said that the government was committed to provide modern facilities and world class coaching to Jammu and Kashmir sportspersons.

He said that the LG's Rolling Trophy was an important initiative of the Mission Youth that aims to strengthen the roots of sports culture.

“The tournament enabled our players to demonstrate excellence on the field and promoted pride, camaraderie and the spirit of sportsmanship,” the LG said “More than 42,000 players competed with the spirit of peace, friendship, equality, and respect.”