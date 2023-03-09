Govt created 75,000 new entrepreneurs in 10 days: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that in just 10 days of Back to Village and My Town, My Pride, the government had created 75,000 new entrepreneurs and in the last three years, 6 lakh youth had started their entrepreneurial journey.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the concluding day of the LG's Rolling Trophy, the LG congratulated the players and winning team and urged them to continue to do their best to bring glory to the sports fraternity.
The LG said that the government was committed to provide modern facilities and world class coaching to Jammu and Kashmir sportspersons.
He said that the LG's Rolling Trophy was an important initiative of the Mission Youth that aims to strengthen the roots of sports culture.
“The tournament enabled our players to demonstrate excellence on the field and promoted pride, camaraderie and the spirit of sportsmanship,” the LG said “More than 42,000 players competed with the spirit of peace, friendship, equality, and respect.”
He said that the players with their skill and endurance on the playing field had inspired the young generation, renewed the essential spirit of sports, and made the tournament truly memorable.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have created new infrastructures for the players in far-flung areas. It is being ensured that the youth living in villages get modern facilities and mentoring,” the LG said.
He said that the key to vibrant sports culture lies in the effective combination of talent hunt, mentoring, and suitable platform.
“Not only do we want to feed our sports culture with a steady stream of young talents, but we also want to inculcate sporting excellence and skill in our youth,” the LG said.
He said that sports build character, infuse values of team spirit, and bring diverse communities together.
“We are resolute to extend all possible support, facilities, and resources to the sportspersons to safeguard their future and make their dreams come true,” the LG said.
“This year, 104 projects under JKIDFC and 117 projects under CAPEX have been completed across J&K. More than 60 lakh children and youth participated in sports activities in the last year. In many disciplines like gymnastics, judo, football, cricket, we have set up academies to identify and nurture the talents,” he said.
Speaking on the transformation, the LG said that the divisive forces and their sympathisers misguided the youth and gave stones in their hands.
“Today, with hockey sticks, cricket bats, tennis and badminton rackets in their hands and dreams in the heart, they have embarked on a new journey of peace and prosperity,” he said. “Youth should think big and act towards more ambitious goals in life. The administration is with them at every step.”
The LG said that Mission Youth with its various schemes was providing the youth a life of hope, purpose, and opportunity.
“Sports, self employment and other youth oriented programmes being run by the J&K administration have transformed the lives of youth of J&K. As many as 17 schemes of Mission Youth have empowered the young generation to realise their true potential,” he said.
The LG inaugurated the main gate at M A Stadium and laid the foundation stone for artificial rock climbing wall on the premises.
He interacted with the players and handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning, and other top performing teams and the players who excelled in the tournament.
Jammu emerged as the winner of the LG’s Rolling Trophy (Cricket) and was awarded with the cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.
The second and third placed teams of the tournament, Anantnag and Ganderbal were awarded with cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 while Doda grabbed the fourth spot.
Ankush Sharma was declared the Man of the Tournament and was awarded with Rs 50,000 cash prize for his outstanding performance.
Rishav won the Man of the Match in the finals.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department Sarmad Hafeez, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.