Govt creating schemes for J&K’s economic development: LG Sinha

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said J&K Administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth.

The easily accessible online platform would act as an interface between trained and skilled workforce and Industry requirements in J&K, he added.

"Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth", the Lt Governor said on the launch of online portal dedicated to connect youth with job opportunities.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO, Mission Youth to organise Job fairs in Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate Youth.