Govt creating sustainable employment for artisans: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance achieved under various schemes being implemented by the J&K Khadi

and Village Industries Board at the Civil Secretariat and said that government’s thrust is to support cottage and village industry, strengthening traditional art and creating sustainable employment for artisans.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also discussed the future course of action of KVIB and the Industries department to exploit the full potential of the micro industries sector, besides creating a host of employment opportunities for youths in rural areas.