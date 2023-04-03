Govt dealt with corruption severely: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the previous dispensations for their apparent lax attitude towards dealing with corruption and said that it was only after 2014, when the BJP-led dispensation came to power, that the malaise was dealt with severely.

Addressing a gathering while inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said that unfortunately India got a legacy of corruption at the time of Independence and lamented the fact that instead of removing it, “some people kept nourishing this malady”.

He recalled the “scams and the prevailing sense of impunity just a decade ago, when the UPA dispensation was in power”.

“This situation led to the destruction of the system and an atmosphere of policy paralysis brought the development to stand still,” he said.